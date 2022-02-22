Heavener going virtual By Craig Hall | February 22, 2022 | 0 Due to incoming inclement weather Heavener Public School will be going virtual Wednesday and Thursday of this week. School administrators will monitor weather conditions to see about Friday. Posted in Heavener, News, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Wolves hire Armstrong February 22, 2022 | No Comments » Checotah at Heavener photo gallery February 20, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener sweeps Checotah for districts February 19, 2022 | No Comments » Council approves new police cars February 18, 2022 | No Comments » Davis to step down as park director February 18, 2022 | No Comments »