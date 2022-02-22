Commissioners proclaim Farm Bureau week

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners proclaimed Feb. 21-25 as LeFlore County Farm Bureau week during a brief meeting Tuesday morning in the office of the board of county commissioners.

Present were Craig Olive, Derwin Gist and Cody Covey for the regular business meeting.

They also approved the appointment of Makaela Hicks in place of Tiffany Hastings as receiving officer for the LeFlore County Detention Center.

Pictured are commissioners Cody Covey, Derwin Gist and Craig Olive are pictured with Arlene LeMasters after declaring Feb. 21-25 as LeFlore County Farm Bureau week.

Commissioners also learned they had overpaid some $40,000 on the Conser Road project.

They commissioners approved the usual reports on minutes of the previous meeting, purchase orders/payroll, bonds, monthly fee report, transfer of appropriations, blanket purchase orders, old business, current bridge and road projects. There were no contract labor service agreements.

Due to the recent rainfall, a burn ban is not necessary.

The commissioners usually meet Monday mornings, but the meeting was pushed back to Tuesday because of Monday’s holiday.

