| logout
Commissioners’ agenda 2-22-2022
POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday in the office of the board of county commissioners.
Here is the agenda:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meeting.
- Purchase orders/payroll.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- Old business.
- Current bridge and road projects.
- Contract labor service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Conser Road project.
- Discuss and possibly approve resolution declaring Feb. 21-Feb. 25 as LeFlore County Farm Bureau week.
- Consider and possibly approve appointment of Makaela Hicks in place of Tiffany Hastings as receiving officer for the LeFlore County Detention Center.
- Adjourn.