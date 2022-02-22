 Skip to content

Commissioners’ agenda 2-22-2022

Courthouse

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday in the office of the board of county commissioners.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meeting.
  3. Purchase orders/payroll.
  4. Bonds.
  5. Monthly fee reports.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders.
  8. Old business.
  9. Current bridge and road projects.
  10. Contract labor service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Conser Road project.
  13. Discuss and possibly approve resolution declaring Feb. 21-Feb. 25 as LeFlore County Farm Bureau week.
  14. Consider and possibly approve appointment of Makaela Hicks in place of Tiffany Hastings as receiving officer for the LeFlore County Detention Center.
  15. Adjourn.
