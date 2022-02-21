Winter storm watch issued by NWS

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a winter storm watch in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Heavy mixed wintry precipitation is possible. Total sleet and snow accumulations of up to around one inch and ice accumulations of around one half of an inch are possible.

The watch is for portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma, along with northwest and west central Arkansas.

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. At least two rounds of wintry precipitation are expected Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Sleet and freezing rain are expected to be the most impactful precipitation types with light snow also possible in some areas.