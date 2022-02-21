Services set for Michael Jefferson

CAMERON – Graveside service for Michael Dwayne Jefferson, 51 of Cameron is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Cemetery in Poteau with Reverend Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Hall Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born Jan. 11, 1971 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and passed away Feb. 19, 2022 in Cameron.

Survivors are a daughter Jessica Dow and husband Jesse; his mother and step dad Doris (Bitsy) and Keith Morris; two grandchildren; sisters Becky Herndon and Amanda Jefferson; brothers Jeffery Jefferson, Nicolas Jefferson and Joshua Jefferson; and step sisters Amanda Howard and husband Skip, Shelly Keith and husband Steven, Shalisa Edwards and husband Brian.

He was preceded in death by his father Jerry Wayne Jefferson; and a brother, Buddy Darrell Killion.

