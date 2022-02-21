Rose Day observed

By Rep. RICK WEST

Last week in the House of Representatives we observed Rose Day. This annual event brings hundreds of people to the Capitol who hand out roses to state elected officials such as myself. Each rose symbolizes the life of an unborn child and the sanctity of that life.

I’ve made my position pretty clear that I value the life of the unborn, and I will always work to protect the right to life for these precious children that are a gift from God. On Rose Day, we had a presentation in the House, and we unanimously passed House Resolution 1041 recognizing Feb. 16, as Rose Day this year and affirming our commitment to value the lives of the unborn. I was a co-author on this resolution.

Also on Wednesday, I was blessed to have a group of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) students from Wister High School visit my office at the Capitol with Instructor and Advisor Paula Midgley to help pass out roses.

FCCLA is a national Career and Technical Student Organization for students in Family and Consumer Sciences courses. The program offers intra-curricular resources and opportunities for students to pursue careers that support families. What better way to recognize the value of family than to participate in Rose Day?

On another topic, a bill that would increase the amount of appropriations to the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Fund by $30 million passed a House Appropriations & Budget subcommittee. House Bill 3318 would increase funding for CIRB from $120 million to $150 million. The money comes from motor vehicle license and registration revenue that currently goes to the Rebuilding Oklahoma Access and Driver Safety Fund (ROADS Fund). The ROADS Fund, however, will be made whole by taking the money out of the state’s General Revenue Fund.

This is something I’ve really pushed for as our counties could sure use this funding to build and maintain safe and drivable roads and bridges. This infrastructure is a lifeline to our rural residents and to help us attract more jobs to our area.

The bill now can move to the full House A&B Committee and then the House floor.

Rick West serves District 3 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes part of LeFlore County.

