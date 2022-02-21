LeFlore County weather 2-21-2022

Cloudy skies with a chance of rain during the day Monday with thunderstorms expected overnight in LeFlore County. There is a potential of severe storms.

The high will be 69 degrees and a low of 60 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:57 a.m. Sunset is 6:06 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 21 are a high of 59, and low of 35.

Records for the date were a high of 79 in 1935. The record low was 9 in 1921.

On Feb. 21, 2021, the high was 53 with a low of 39.

Thursday’s high was 68. The low was 49.

