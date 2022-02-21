Blog for 2-21-2022

By CRAIG HALL

Sorry, I have neglected to write this enthralling blog for the last few days. With the basketball playoffs, and other stories, I simply have not had time.

I actually could have written one yesterday, but I slept in after a late night Friday night and coaching Wolf Pup basketball pretty much all day Saturday. So, I was exhausted.

Speaking of Wolf Pup basketball, your Heavener Ledgers (pictured above) came through, barely, to win the second and third end-of-season tournament. We won most of the games during the season fairly easy, but that was definitely not the case in the tournament.

We were behind most of the game in the first game, the second game went to sudden-death double overtime, and the final game also went to overtime.

After that, we had a pizza party at Simple Simon’s with the players and the excellent parents and siblings. This was probably the last go as Khloe will age out of Wolf Pup basketball and somebody else can easily take my place, although it has been a blast.

To see how much all the players improved from the first practice in December to now is amazing.

As I also mentioned earlier, basketball playoffs are going strong. These are my favorite games of the season as if a team loses, it is usually time to put up the basketball equipment. Most of the games are Thursday through Saturday, so those days are busy, although I get a little break most of the other days.

Except for Monday, as Arkoma’s boys are playing in a regional tournament at Konawa. I have been to fewer games than normal this year and I have missed it.

Baseball and slow pitch softball are about to start. The best thing about this is the games are typically over earlier and there are few late nights, aside from tournaments.

If you enjoy this or the Ledger, please share. If you don’t, let me know why, and I will try and do better next time.

Support the Ledger by subscribing HERE.