Arkoma’s boys will try to stay alive in a Class A regional consolation game 2 p.m. Monday in Konawa against Riverfield.

The winner of the contest advances to the Class A Area II tournament Thursday at Kellyville while the loser is through for this season.

Arkoma is 19-6 while Riverfield is 20-3. The tournament was pushed back because of weather problems.

