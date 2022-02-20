Howe hammers Hulbert for district crowns

HOWE – Howe swept its district tournament games over Hulbert Saturday night.

The top-ranked Lady Lions won the opener, 92-29, before the Lions took the second contest, 62-44.

All four teams advance to the regionals next week. Thursday’s games are at Howe before moving to Okmulgee. The Lady Lions and Lions play Liberty at 6:30 and 8 p.m.

The Lady Lions improved to 19-5 with the win. Howe’s boys are now 14-9. Hulbert’s girls are 7-16. The boys are 7-14.

Boys

Howe grabbed the lead early and cruised to the win.

Kobe Wooten scored 26 points to lead the Lions, Ky Lynn had 15.

Hulbert was led by David Jabobs with 13 and Kris Glen added 10.

