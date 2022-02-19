Obituary for Michael McCullah

POTEAU – Michael David McCullah, 48, of Poteau, was born July 11, 1973 in Del Rio, Texas to Gerald and Kathy (Seyler) McCullah and passed away Feb. 16, 2022 in Poteau.

Memorial service is 10 a.m. Monday at the New Beginnings Family Ministry in Poteau, with Reverend Don Martin officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Michael was a 1991 graduate of Howe High School. He was a great guy who loved being around people and made friends wherever he went. Michael loved going to reunions and family events. He will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his daughter, Mikala McCullah, of Poteau; his mother, Kathy Christian, of Poteau; his father Gerald McCullah and wife Laverne of Poteau; his sister Heather Roba and husband Buck of Big Cedar; granddaughter, Kiana Wise, of Poteau; his grandmother, Irene McCullah, of Howe; his nephew, Austin Morrison, of Heavener; his great-niece and great-nephew Bayle Morrison and Lane Morrison; and numerous other relatives and dear friends.

Michael was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Ann McCullah; his wife, Dannyell McCullah; paternal grandfather, Elvin McCullah; and maternal grandparents, Tom and Mozelle Seyler.

To sign Michael’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.