LeFlore County weather 2-19-2022
Clear skies and warmer temperatures are expected again Saturday in LeFlore County.
The high will be 61 degrees and a low of 35 degrees.
Sunrise is 6:59 a.m. Sunset is 6:05 p.m.
Average temperatures for Feb. 19 are a high of 58, and low of 35.
Records for the date were a high of 80 in 1948. The record low was 5 in 1978.
On Feb. 18, 2021, the high was 39 with a low of 18.
Thursday’s high was 51. The low was 26.
