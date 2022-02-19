LeFlore County weather 2-19-2022

Clear skies and warmer temperatures are expected again Saturday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 61 degrees and a low of 35 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:59 a.m. Sunset is 6:05 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 19 are a high of 58, and low of 35.

Records for the date were a high of 80 in 1948. The record low was 5 in 1978.

On Feb. 18, 2021, the high was 39 with a low of 18.

Thursday’s high was 51. The low was 26.

