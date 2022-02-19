Heavener sweeps Checotah for districts

By CRAIG HALL

Heavener swept both district tournament games against Checotah at home Friday night.

All four teams advance to the regional tournament Thursday at Checotah. Heavener’s girls play 6:30 p.m. and the Wolves take the court at approximately 8 p.m. Checotah plays 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the early games.

Both Heavener teams play the winners of Saturday’s games between Rejoice Christian and Kansas in Checotah Thursday.

Boys

In the late game, Heavener held on down the stretch to defeat the Wildcats, 47-44, for the Wolves’ first district championship in three years.

Heavener, now 11-12, took the lead with 4:06 left on a layup by Jackson Clubb, extended the advantage to six points, before Checotah scored a conventional 3-point play and then missed a pair of shots at the end of the game to seal the win for the Wolves.

The six-point advantage was the largest margin for either team in the second half.

Landon Thurman led the Wolves with 14 points while Bryce Morrison gave Heavener a big boost off the bench by scoring nine points.

Checotah drops to 9-13.

Heavener 47, Checotah 44

CHS 8 14 8 12–42

HHS 11 11 10 13–45

Checotah: Thomas 0 0-0 3 0; Bridges 3 1-1 0 8; Warriors 3 1-2 4 7; Collis 5 1-2 2 15; Johnson 0 0-0 2 0; Orman 3 0-1 3 7; Womack 0 0-0 1 0. TOTALS: 14 2-4 15 44.

Heavener: Clubb 3 0-0 1 7; C. Morrison 2 1-2 0 5; McAlester 1 0-0 2 2; Thurman 6 1-1 3 14; Lopez 3 1-1 3 8; B. Morrison 3 2-3 0 9. TOTALS: 18 6-8 9 45

Girls

Typically, most teams score more points on regular baskets, instead of those from the 3-point distance. That wasn’t the case for the Lady Wolves, though. Heavener made 9 long-distance baskets compared to 7 from two-point range in the win.

Heavener’s first four baskets in the third quarter came on 3’s and a 10-0 spurt in the final quarter finally put away the stubborn Lady Wildcats.

The Lady Wolves (18-4) were led by Carly Watkins with 14 points and Lexy Chick added 11.

Checotah drops to 5-17.

Heavener 45, Checotah 29

CHS 7 10 6 6–29

HHS 12 11 7 13–45

Checotah: Atkins 0 1-2 1 1; Brewer 1 2-4 2 4; Lester 0 0-0 1 0; Todd 3 0-0 0 7; Prince 0 0-0 1 0; Floyd 2 1-2 2 5; Waller 3 2-2 4 10; Forsblom 1 0-0 0 2. TOTALS: 10 6-10 11 29.

Heavener: Smith 3 1-2 1 8; Chick 4 0-0 1 11; Alexander 2 1-2 1 7; Watkins 5 1-1 2 14; Riddley 1 0-0 1 2; Cartwright 1 1-2 1 3. TOTALS: 16 4-7 7 45.