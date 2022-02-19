Calendar of events 2-19-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Saturday

Funeral service for Steve Ellison

Memorial service for Cameron McBride

Funeral service for Aaron Janway

High school basketball: Class B regional tournament at Stringtown Whitesboro girls vs. McCurtain 6:30 p.m.; at Moss LeFlore girls vs. Pittsburg 6:30 p.m. Arkoma boys vs. Quapaw 3 p.m. at Konawa; Class 2A district tournament: Wister at Wilburton; .Hulbert at Howe; Central at Pocola.

Sponsor our calendar of events. Call (918) 653-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.

See the calendar for the next week on our newsletter HERE.