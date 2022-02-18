| logout
Whitesboro girls advance in regionals
STRINGTOWN – The Whitesboro girls defeated Achille, 37-17 Thursday in the first round of the Class B Area IV Tournament regionals.
The Lady Bulldogs advanced to play McCurtain in Saturday’s championship game at 6:30 p.m., also at Stringtown.
McCurtain advanced with a 77-53 win over Sasakwa.
The Arkoma boys’ game in the Class A regional was delayed to Friday. No score was reported on the LeFlore girls’ game or the Talihina boys’ game.
To report scores or add information, email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.
