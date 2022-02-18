OSBI seeking LeFlore County man

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help in locating a LeFlore County man with an outstanding arrest warrant.

Agents from the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children task force are trying to apprehend 35-year-old Stephen Michael Newman. Newman has a warrant out for his arrest after failing to appear for court multiple times.

Newman was arrested in November 2020 for one count of procuring obscene material, which is a felony. The task force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Newman was having online chats with a minor child in Idaho.

Idaho law enforcement secured a search warrant and determined the IP address associated with the tip was from an address in Poteau. During the investigation, agents discovered Newman has been requesting sexually explicit photos and videos from the girl in Idaho.

A search warrant was secured for Newman’s electronic devices. On those devices, agents found more than 50 items of evidence, including photographs and videos of child pornography and child sexual abuse. After his arrest in November 2020, Newman bonded out of jail and has not returned to court for any appearances.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or by email at tips@osbi.ok.gov. Tips can be anonymous.

