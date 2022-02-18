High school basketball ticket guidelines

Ticket guidelines have been established for playoff basketball games.

Admission rules and guidelines are set by the OSSAA, not the schools.

Support the Ledger by subscribing HERE.

Fans will have two options to purchase tickets: Cash purchase for $10 per ticket at the door, or Online purchase at the GoFan link on the OSSAA website. Online purchases are $7 per ticket, plus $1.35 processing fee per ticket. Online tickets will be validated at the door upon entry.

Anybody planning to attend the game needs to make sure to select the whichever game you plan to attend.

Two admission gates will be set up. One gate will be for cash and passes, the other for online tickets.

Only OSSAA Passes will be allowed.

Children Kindergarten age or younger will be free admission.

No refunds will be given at the gate, all refunds must be made or pursued through the OSSAA organization.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.