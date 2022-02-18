Council approves new police cars

By CRAIG HALL

The Heavener City Council approved spending $425,000 to purchase eight new cars for the Police Department at Thursday’s meeting.

Present were Mayor Max Roberts, along with Council members Melinda Ballantine, Marvin Meredith and Jim Roll. Joey Clubb was absent.

Details on the financing will be approved at the next meeting. Police Chief Ty Armstrong said the present fleet, which were purchased primarily in 2017 and 2018, are approaching the time when the value starts dropping if they are not sold now.

He said the Department has $140,000 set aside for new police cars. After the vehicles are sold, the funds will be applied to the note for the new vehicles, which are expected to cost around $50,000 per car after outfitted. The radar and radios in the current cars will be used in the new ones.

Armstrong said with the extra patrolling the cars allowed for the officers, crime dropped some 60 percent after the current fleet was purchased.

Fire Department Chief Tim Davis gave a report on fire calls for 2021.

Structure fires 7

Non-residential structures 4

Vehicle fire 7

Grass fire 20

Vehicle wrecks 17

Medical calls 80

Hazardous calls 8

Other calls 23

Meetings 24

False alarms 11

TOTAL CALLS 213

Animal control officer Brandon Pass presented a Power Point document showing problems at the animal control building. The Council agreed it is a problem and appointed Council member Marvin Meredith to help with improvements.

The Council hired Steven Scantling Jr. as the new park director to replace Davis. He will be a full-time employee and will receive $13 per hour. He replaced Davis, who is stepping down after 15 years. The Council also appointed City Manager Cody Smith to supervise all the parks.

A code violation was issued for Robert and Diana Morrison for a property at 1000 West Second for a dilapidated building.

Under new business, the Council hired Ethan Brown as a full-time police officer to replace an officer who retired Thursday.

The HUA discussed the usual reports and talked about the flushing program, which has been doing on recently. This is important, particularly on the east side of town to keep water circulating. Water conditions have improved after the last round of flushing. Flushing and repairs on fire hydrants will continue.