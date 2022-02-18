Area basketball playoff schedule 2-18-2022

Boys

Class 4A

Tecumseh (12-11) at Poteau (2-16)

Byng (14-8) at Broken Bow (17-6)

Class 3A

Checotah (9-12) at Heavener (10-12)

Spiro (9-12) at Morris (15-7)

Henryetta (8-13) at Valliant (19-4)

Eufaula (15-5) at Kellyville (9-13)

Class 2A

Central (5-15) at Pocola (22-1)

Hulbert (7-13) at Howe (13-8)

Panama (17-4) at Hartshorne (10-12)

Vian (9-12) at Oktaha (11-9)

Class A

At Konawa

Arkoma (18-5) vs. Vanoss (18-4) 8 p.m.

Girls

Class 4A

Tecumseh (17-6) at Poteau (9-11)

Byng (13-8) at Broken Bow (8-14)

Class 3A

Checotah (5-16) at Heavener (17-4)

Spiro (3-13) at Morris (12-10)

Henryetta (6-15) at Valliant (14-8)

Eufaula (10-10) at Kellyville (9-13)

Class 2A

Central (6-14) at Pocola (21-1)

Hulbert (7-15) at Howe (18-5)

Panama (9-12) at Hartshorne (13-8)

Vian (10-11) at Oktaha (15-6)

To report scores on these or other games from area schools, text (918) 649-4712.

