Area basketball playoff schedule 2-18-2022
Boys
Class 4A
Tecumseh (12-11) at Poteau (2-16)
Byng (14-8) at Broken Bow (17-6)
Class 3A
Checotah (9-12) at Heavener (10-12)
Spiro (9-12) at Morris (15-7)
Henryetta (8-13) at Valliant (19-4)
Eufaula (15-5) at Kellyville (9-13)
Class 2A
Central (5-15) at Pocola (22-1)
Hulbert (7-13) at Howe (13-8)
Panama (17-4) at Hartshorne (10-12)
Vian (9-12) at Oktaha (11-9)
Class A
At Konawa
Arkoma (18-5) vs. Vanoss (18-4) 8 p.m.
Girls
Class 4A
Tecumseh (17-6) at Poteau (9-11)
Byng (13-8) at Broken Bow (8-14)
Class 3A
Checotah (5-16) at Heavener (17-4)
Spiro (3-13) at Morris (12-10)
Henryetta (6-15) at Valliant (14-8)
Eufaula (10-10) at Kellyville (9-13)
Class 2A
Central (6-14) at Pocola (21-1)
Hulbert (7-15) at Howe (18-5)
Panama (9-12) at Hartshorne (13-8)
Vian (10-11) at Oktaha (15-6)
To report scores on these or other games from area schools, text (918) 649-4712.
Support the Ledger by subscribing HERE.