HOWE – Memorial service for Aaron Andrew Janway, 27, of Howe is 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Wister with Jeff Dodd officiating.

Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.

He was born March 2, 1994 in Talihina to Geneva (Hearon) Janway and John Janway and passed away Feb. 16, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

