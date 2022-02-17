Obituary for Arthur “Bud” Evans

Arthur Claude “Bud” Evans, 88, of Heavener was born May 5, 1933 in Paris, Arkansas to Arch and Lois Irene (Blankenship) Evans and passed away Feb. 15, 2022 in Heavener.

Graveside services are noon, Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort. Smith, Arkansas with Reverend Ray Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in the U. S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with military honors. The arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Bud was a long-time resident of the area and a farmer. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served his country in the Korean War. Bud loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed playing his guitar and writing music. He will be greatly missed by many.

He is survived by one son Archie Evans and fiancé Linda of Heavener; five sisters Anna Wiles and husband Joe of Heavener, Mary Welch of Paragould, Arkansas, Brenda Womack of Van Buren, Arkansas, Linda Harper and husband David of Elaine, Arkansas and Susie Cloirday and husband Mark of Searcy, Arkansas; two brothers Bobby Evans and wife Margie of Forrest City, Arkansas and Charlie Evans and wife Stayce of Venice, Florida; two grandchildren Archie Lee Evans of Heavener, and Kristi Murch and husband Curtis of Visalia, California; two great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Emily; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loved ones and host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Lois Evans; and three brothers Archie Evans, Jr., Bucky Evans and Ernie Evans.

Pallbearers are Brian Thompson, Jacob Thompson, Nathan Gorman, Billy Ray, Archie Lee Evans and Stephen Graham.

Honorary pallbearers are David Harper and Joe Wiles

Viewing is from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday. The family will visit with friends on Friday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

