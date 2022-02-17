LeFlore County weather 2-17-2022

Showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning with gusty winds. Temperatures will fall sharply durin the day and into the night.

The high will be 64 degrees and a low of 18 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:02 a.m. Sunset is 6:03 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 17 are a high of 58, and low of 34.

Records for the date were a high of 73 in 1976. The record low was 11 in 1980.

On Feb. 17, 2021, the high was 24 with a low of 21.

Wednesday’s high was 67. The low was 59. Rain total was .01 inches, upping the monthly total to 1.31 inches. Average rainfall for February is 2.81 inches.

