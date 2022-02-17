| logout
HUA, Council agendas 2-17-2022
The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings 6 p.m. Saturday at City Hall, 103 East Avenue B.
This is a public meeting so everybody who is interested can attend.
CALL TO ORDER – Chairman
ROLL CALL – Clerk
INVOCATION – Chairman
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Treasurer’s report
- City manager’s report
- US Water reports
- Trustees’/chairman’s report
- Adjourn
City Council
CALL TO ORDER – Chairman
ROLL CALL – Clerk
INVOCATION – Chairman
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Presentation by Fire Chief Tim Davis on the annual fire report for 2021.
- Consider, discuss and take action on going forward with the financing and purchasing of new police car fleet.
- Consider, discuss, and take action on presentation by animal control officer Brandon Pass.
- Consider and take action on code violations for Robert & Diana Morrison, for property located at 1000 West 2nd, for dilapidated building.
- City Commission votes to enter into executive session (requires majority vote of quorum of the members present to enter).
- Enter executive session with city manager and attorney for confidential communications, as authorized by 25 O.S. Sect. 307 (B) concerning:
- Appoint Steven Scantling JR. as Parks Director at $13 per hour
- Reconvene in open meeting.
- Consider, discuss, and take action on appointing Steven Scantling jr. as Parks Director at $13 per hour.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- City manager’s report
- Trustees’/chairman’s report
- Adjourn