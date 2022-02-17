HUA, Council agendas 2-17-2022

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings 6 p.m. Saturday at City Hall, 103 East Avenue B.

This is a public meeting so everybody who is interested can attend.

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Treasurer’s report

City manager’s report

US Water reports

Trustees’/chairman’s report

Adjourn

City Council

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Presentation by Fire Chief Tim Davis on the annual fire report for 2021.

Consider, discuss and take action on going forward with the financing and purchasing of new police car fleet.

Consider, discuss, and take action on presentation by animal control officer Brandon Pass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Robert & Diana Morrison, for property located at 1000 West 2nd, for dilapidated building.

City Commission votes to enter into executive session (requires majority vote of quorum of the members present to enter).

Enter executive session with city manager and attorney for confidential communications, as authorized by 25 O.S. Sect. 307 (B) concerning:

Appoint Steven Scantling JR. as Parks Director at $13 per hour

Reconvene in open meeting.

Consider, discuss, and take action on appointing Steven Scantling jr. as Parks Director at $13 per hour.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

City manager’s report

Trustees’/chairman’s report