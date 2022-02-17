Class B and A regionals start Thursday

Regional basketball tournaments start Thursday for the remaining Class A and B schools.

In Class B, at the regional tournament at Moss, LeFlore girls play Caney at 6:30 p.m.; at Kiowa, Whitesboro girls vs. Achille, also at 6:30 p.m.

In Class A regionals, at Red Oak in Area IV, Talihina’s boys play Webbers Falls at 3 p.m. and at Konawa in Area II, the Arkoma boys go against Vanoss at 8 p.m.

Class 2A, 3A and 4A district tournaments start Friday.

