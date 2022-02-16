Services planned for Arthur Anderson Jr.

SPIRO – Graveside service for Arthur Irvin Anderson, Jr., 69 of Spiro, is 2 p.m. Friday at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

Her was born March 23, 1952 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Hattie L. Anderson (Martin) and Arthur Irvin Anderson Sr. and passed away Feb. 6, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include his wife, Janie Flesher Anderson; and sister, Mary Ruth Scroggins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur I. Anderson, Sr.; mother, Hattie L. Anderson; sister, Ginger Thomas; brother, John L. Anderson, and nephew, Charles R. Flesher.