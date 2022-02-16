Obituary for Scott Cowan

James Scott Cowan, 48, of Heavener was born Dec. 29, 1973 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Jimmy Don Cowan and Debby (Huckaby) Roberts and passed away Feb. 11, 2022 in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener, with Denton Mead officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Scott was a longtime resident of the area and worked in the oilfield industry as an MWD for Total Directional Company. He was a 1992 graduate of Heavener High School. Scott loved all his animals, old movies, and especially spending time with his family. He will be missed by all whom knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela (Settlemire) Cowan, of the home; one daughter, Casey Cowan, of Heavener; his parents Debby and Darrell Roberts of Hodgen; one sister Crista Carson and husband John of Fort Smith, Arkansas; one brother Greg Roberts and wife Renell of Heavener; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loved ones, and a host of many friends

He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Don Cowan; and his son, Jacob Cowan.

Viewing is from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

The family will have visitation with friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

