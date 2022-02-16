 Skip to content

LeFlore County weather 2-16-2022

Windy with thunderstorms possible from Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours.

The high will be 65 degrees and a low of 52 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:03 a.m. Sunset is 6:02 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 14 are a high of 57, and low of 34.

Records for the date were a high of 82 in 1927. The record low was 9 in 1920.

On Feb. 15, 2021, the high was 22 with a low of 17.

Monday’s high was 67. The low was 57.

