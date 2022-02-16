Howe girls outscore Muldrow

HOWE – Howe wrapped up the regular season by splitting two games with Muldrow Tuesday night.

Howe’s girls won the opener, 65-55, before Muldrow edged the Lions in the late game 43-40.

Howe hosts a Class 2A district tournament Friday against Hulbert.

Boys

Howe outscored the Bulldogs, 24-12, in the first half before Muldrow rallied in the second half, including a 13-8 advantage in the fourth quarter to get the win.

Howe, 13-9, was led by Jensin Coggins with 15 points and Ky Lynn added 10.

Muldrow improves to 15-7.

Muldrow 43, Howe 40

MHS 8 4 18 13—43

HHS 12 12 8 8—40

Muldrow: Price 0 1-4-1 1; Collins 6 0-0 0 16; Wright 3 4-4 2 12; Casey 0 0-0 4 0; Chandler 2 2-4 1 6; Qualls 3 0-0 0 8. TOTALS: 14 7-12 8 43.

Howe: Lynn 4 2-2 2 10; Martinez 0 0-0 3 0; Smith 0 0-0 1 0; Remy 1 0-0 0 2; Wooten 3 0-0 3 7; Blake 3 0-0 3 6; Coggins 6 3-5 1 15. TOTALS: 17 5-7 13 40.

Girls

Howe held a narrow 41-38 lead going into the final period before clinching the win by outscoring Muldrow, 24-17, in the final quarter.

Howe, now 18-5, was led by Kylie Turner with 21 points before fouling outs. Maddie Ramsey and Raelynn Delt both added 11.

Muldrow drops to 17-6.

Howe 65, Muldrow 55

MHS 11 18 9 17—55

HHS 15 12 14 24—65

Muldrow: Fields 1 3-4 1 5; Floyd 2 0-0 2 7; Wight 7 5-6 4 21; Tabor 1 0-0 4 2; Hastine 3 0-0 4 6; Grinstead 5 0-0 2 13. TOTALS: 19 8-10 17 55

Howe: Ramsey 3 4-5 2 11; Lute 2 0-0 0 4; Huie 1 1-2 0 3; Blake 0 0-0 1 0; Kalan Nye 2 5-7 5 9; Delt 5 0-5 1 11; Dalton 1 0-0 1 2; Karsyn Nye 2 0-0 1 4; Turner 8 5-7 5 21. TOTALS: 24 15-26 16 65.