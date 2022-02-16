Calendar of events 2-16-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Wednesday

Funeral services for Mary Martin

Funeral service for Marvin Wood Jr.

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Heavener HUA and City Council meet 6 p.m.

High school basketball: Class B regional tournament at Moss–LeFlore girls vs. Caney 6:30 p.m.; at Kiowa–Whitesboro girls vs. Achille 6:30 p.m.; Class A regional at Konawa–Arkoma boys vs. Vanoss 8 p.m.; at Red Oak–Talihina boys vs. Webbers Falls 3 p.m.;

Friday

Memorial service for Jerry Davidson Jr.

Graveside service for Arthur Anderson Jr.

High school basketball:Class A and B regional tournaments; Class 4A district tournament: Tecumseh at Poteau; Class 3A district tournament Checotah at Heavener; Spiro at Morris; Class 2A district tournaments: Central at Pocola; Hulbert at Howe; Panama at Hartshorne.

Saturday

Memorial service for Cameron McBride

High school basketball: Class A and B area tournaments; Class 2A district tournament: Wister at Wilburton.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Tuesday

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC.

Support the Ledger and help us get better and grow by subscribing HERE.