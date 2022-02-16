Area fishing report 2-16-2022

This week’s area fishing report.

Blue River: February 15. Elevation below normal, water 40 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along the river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: February 12. Elevation below normal, water 49. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and spoons along brush structure, creek channels, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along brush structure, points and standing timber. Reported submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: February 11. Elevation below normal, water 45 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along brush structure, docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, jerk bait, live bait, live shad and sunfish along main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on crankbaits, PowerBait and spoons along brush structure, docks, main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: February 11. Elevation normal, water 48 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait and small lures along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: February 11. Elevation below normal, water 44. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and swim baits along coves, flats, points and rocks. White and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits along flats, main lake and points. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: February 11. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spoons along points. Crappie good along brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and punch bait along river channe.l Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: February 11. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on hot dogs, minnows, shad and worms along channels, main lake, points, river channel and river mouth. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and topwater lures along brush structure, channels, coves, docks, rocks and standing timber. Crappie good on goldfish, hair jigs, jigs and minnows along brush structure, channels, coves, main lake, points standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: February 11. Elevation normal, water 45 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, lipless bait and plastic baits along channels, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait and punch bait along brush structure channels, creek channels, main lake and standing timber. Crappie fair on grubs, jigs, live bait and minnows along brush structure, channels, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: February 13. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along brush structure, channels, rocks and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs along brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: February 11. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures along the dam, brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Support the Ledger and help us get better and grow by subscribing HERE.