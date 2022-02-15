Wolves split Senior Night games

By CRAIG HALL

Heavener closed out its regular season basketball games Monday night by splitting a pair of home games with Westville.

The Heavener girls won big in the opener, 64-33. The Wolves stayed close for a little over a quarter before the fifth-ranked Jackets took control and cruised to a 60-22 win in the late game.

Both teams host district tournaments this weekend. Checotah is at Heavener Friday while Westville hosts Adair.

Girls

Heavener, now 17-4, jumped out to a quick lead and Westville, 1-15, never recovered.

In the final regular season home game for four seniors who have started or played considerable amounts each year, they all scored in double figures. Milaya Riddley had 14 to lead Heavener, Lexy Chick scored 12, Morgan Smith had 12 and Carly Watkins 10.

Heavener 64, Westville 33

WHS 3 5 15 10–33

HHS 18 11 20 15–64

Westville—Kiddy 0 0-0 1 0; Berry 7 0-0 1 18; Tye 0 0-2 3 0; Wilkie 0 4-6 1 4; Pedraza 0 0-0 1 0; Masters 1 2-4 0 3; Lee 0 0-0 3 0; Beach 1 1-2 1 4; Duncan 1 0-0 3 2. TOTALS: 10 7-12 14 33.

Heavener—Smith 4 3-3 2 12; Chick 5 1-3 1 12; Watkins 4 2-2 1 10; Riddley 6 2-2 0 14; Boehme 2 0-0 2 4; Alexander 1 2-2 1 5; Cartwright 0 0-1 1 0; May 2 0-0 4 2; Brand 0 1-2 0 1; Edmondson 0 0-0 1 0; Stacy 1 2-2 1 4. TOTALS: 25 13-17 14 64.

Boys

The game remained close until midway through the second quarter when Westville, 14-1, a state tournament team from last year, began pulling away and put the clamps on Heavener’s offense, allowing only nine points in the second half.

Westville had three thundering dunks and showed why the Jackets are ranked fifth.

Heavener, now 10-12, was led by Gunnar McAlester and Landon Thurman, both with 10 points.

Westville 60, Heavener 22

WHS 10 15 14 21–60

HHS 6 7 8 1–23

Westville—Bradford 1 1-2 0 3; Jacob 5 2-2 2 13; Barton 1 0-0 1 2; Hammer 6 1-2 3 13; Sanchez 4 2-3 2 10; Singleterry 0 0-2 1 0; Hembree 5 0-1 0 10; A. Singleterry 1 0-0 0 3; Edmisten 1 0-0 1 3; Turie 1 0-0 0 3. TOTALS: 25 6-12 10 60.

Heavener—Clubb 0 0-0 2 0; C. Morrison 1 0-0 0 2; McAlester 4 0-0 0 10; Thurman 5 0-0 3 10; Lopez 0 0-0 4 0; D. Ritter 0 0-0 2 0; Cook 0 0-0 2 0; H. Ritter 0 0-0 1 0; Heatherington 0 1-2 0 1. TOTALS: 10 1-2 14 23.