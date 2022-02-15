Obituary for Marvin Wood Jr.

WISTER – Marvin Victor Wood, Jr., 75, of Wister was born Sept. 5, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Marvin Victor, Sr. and Luella Mae (Inscho) Wood and passed away Feb. 13, 2022 in Muskogee.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Doug Smith officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Marvin was a retired Security Guard for the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. He was a member of the Poteau DAV #63. He loved the outdoors especially hunting deer and to smoke BBQ. Marvin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a veteran of the Vietnam era, where he served in the United States Navy. He will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.

He is survived by one daughter Angie Loyd and husband Jimmy of Summerfield; four sons Stanley Wood and wife Mandy of Heavener, Terry Wood and wife Georgina of Hodgen, Joseph White of Summerfield and Lewis White and wife Penny of Summerfield; six sisters Katherine Rhodes of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ruth Schultz of St. Joseph, Missouri, Vanita Johnson and husband Gary of Iowa City, Iowa, Mildred Ramirez and husband Al of Glendale, Arizona,

Elizabeth Hoeschen and husband Jerry of Omaha, Nebraska and Penny Franz and husband Larry of St. Joseph, Missouri; one brother Andrew Wood and wife Norma of St. Joseph, Missouri; his children’s mother, Rita Vincent; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; honorary grandchild, Travis White, for all his accomplishments and following in Papa’s footsteps; a special friend, Shirley Armstrong; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loved ones, and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters and one son Sherry, Karen, and Terry; long-time companion Wanda White; three sisters Eva Comer, Jessie Olson, and Donna Jo Wood; and one brother, Hayden Wood.

Viewing is 1 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday. The family will have visitation with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

