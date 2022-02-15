Obituary for Jerry Davidson Jr.

POTEAU – Jerry D. Davidson, Jr., 56, of Poteau was born June 22, 1965 in Poteau to Jerry and Marcie (Walters) Davidson and left this world on February 6, 2022 in Heavener.

Memorial services are 10 a.m., Friday at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.

From a young age, Jerry was fiercely independent, and in his independence he found harmony and solitude with the woods and nature. The call of the wild, especially the turkey, meant more to him than just a sporting hunt. Every aspect of the outdoors connected with him on a personal level. The spring represented the beginning of life and the winter represented the temporary end, until spring could once again come around and introduce new life to take hold in this world.

Jerry was a carpenter for 11 years and a butcher for 23 years, but most importantly he was a

man of the woods for his entire life. One of the few things he loved more than the outdoors was his children, Matthew and Kara, and his grandchildren, Rivers and Madilyn. Jerry will be sorely missed by his many friends and family.

He is survived by one son Matthew Davidson and wife Chelsea of Cleburn, Texas; one daughter Kara Spencer and husband Blake of Fayetteville, Arkansas; two grandchildren Rivers and Madilyn Davidson; one half-brother, Calvin C. Billy; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, several brothers and sisters he made in his journey through life, and a host of many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marcie (Walters) Mattox; and one brother, Mace “Rick” Davidson

