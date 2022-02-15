| logout
LeFlore County weather 2-15-2022
Mostly clear skies during the day Tuesday with clouds increasing overnight and with a slight chance of showers in LeFlore County.
The high will be 68 degrees and a low of 53 degrees.
Sunrise is 7:04 a.m. Sunset is 6:01 p.m.
Average temperatures for Feb. 14 are a high of 57, and low of 34.
Records for the date were a high of 81 in 1945. The record low was 18 in 1963.
On Feb. 15, 2021, the high was 10 with a low of -4.
Monday’s high was 71. The low was 39.
