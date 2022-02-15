LeFlore County weather 2-15-2022

Mostly clear skies during the day Tuesday with clouds increasing overnight and with a slight chance of showers in LeFlore County.

The high will be 68 degrees and a low of 53 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:04 a.m. Sunset is 6:01 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 14 are a high of 57, and low of 34.

Records for the date were a high of 81 in 1945. The record low was 18 in 1963.

On Feb. 15, 2021, the high was 10 with a low of -4.

Monday’s high was 71. The low was 39.

Support the Ledger and help us get better and grow by subscribing HERE.