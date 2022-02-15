 Skip to content

LeFlore County sports scoreboard 2-14-2022

| |

Boys

Westville 60, Heavener 22

Panama 45, Spiro 41

Pocola 64, Vian 38

Girls

Heavener 64, Westville 33

Pocola 72, Vian 46.

To add scores or make corrections, email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.

Posted in Sports, Top Stories

Leave a Comment