LeFlore County sports scoreboard 2-14-2022 By Craig Hall | February 15, 2022 | 0 Boys Westville 60, Heavener 22 Panama 45, Spiro 41 Pocola 64, Vian 38 Girls Heavener 64, Westville 33 Pocola 72, Vian 46. To add scores or make corrections, email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712. Posted in Sports, Top Stories