Services set for Mary Martin

Mary Faye Martin, 71, of Heavener passed away Feb. 13, 2022 at her home. She was born July 6, 1950 in Price, Utah to William Albert and Emma Jean (Johnson) Hanley.

Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at New Beginnings Church in Poteau with Bro. Don Martin officiating.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Don and Janna Martin of Poteau; daughters and sons-in-law Dawana and Gary Peterson of Hontubby, and Trish and Kevin Payne of Howe; sister and brother-in-law Pat and Bruce Hamm of Monticello, Kentucky; brother, Dennis Hanley, of Poteau; eight grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.