Services planned for Wanda Riley

PANAMA – Wanda Lee Riley, 87, of Panama passed away Feb. 8, 2022 in Tulsa. She was born Sept. 25, 1934 to Edward and Velma (Pulliam) Crutchfield.

Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau. Interment will follow at Old Bokoshe Cemetery.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law Kenny and Elaine Cloud of Oologah, Ronald Cloud of Idabel, Danny and Traci Cloud of Tulsa and Lou McCoy of Eufaula; sisters Shelba McConnell and Barbara Fowler, both of Brea, California, Beverly Carey of New River, Arizona and Karla Dill of Owasso; brother, W.T. Crutchfield, of McCurtain; eight grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Riley; sister, Lavada Parker; brothers, J.E. & O’Neal Crutchfield; and grandson, Ronnie Wayne Cloud.