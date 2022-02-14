Regional brackets updated

Regional brackets have been released by the OSSAA for Class A and B schools.

LeFlore County has two teams remaining in both classes. All games are Thursday.

In Class A Area II at Konawa, in a winner’s bracket game Arkoma’s boys play Vanoss at 8:30 p.m.

In Class A Area IV at Red Oak, Talihina’s boys play Webbers Falls in a loser’s bracket game.

In Class B Area IV, in winner’s bracket games, at Moss, the LeFlore girls play Caney at 6:30 p.m. At Kiowa, the Whitesboro girls take on Achille, also at 6:30 p.m.

District tournaments for Class 2A through 4A start Friday.

