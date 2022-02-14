Poteau School Board agenda Feb. 14, 2022

The Poteau School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday in the Bert Corr Administration Building at 100 Mockingbird Lane.

Here is the agenda:

Invocation. CALL TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL OF MEMBERS.

RECOGNITION OF GUESTS.

COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC.

ALL OF THE FOLLOWING ITEMS, WHICH CONCERN REPORTS AND ITEMS OF A ROUTINE NATURE NORMALLY APPROVED AT BOARD MEETINGS, WILL BE APPROVED BY ONE VOTE UNLESS ANY BOARD MEMBER DESIRES TO HAVE A SEPARATE VOTE ON ANY OR ALL OF THESE ITEMS. THE CONSENT AGENDA CONSISTS OF THE DISCUSSION, CONSIDERATION, AND APPROVAL OF THE FOLLOWING ITEMS: Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting January 10, 2022. Financial Reports. Encumbrances Change Orders Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE 2022-2023 SCHOOL CALENDAR.

Information – – The 2022-2023 School Calendar will be presented for Board review and possible approval. The calendar will incorporate the Days/Hours School Year Option and is modeled after calendars from previous years and the Career Tech Calendar.

Recommendation – – The Board discuss, approve, or table a School Calendar for 2022-2023.

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE BOARD APPOINTED POSITIONS.

Information – – Board appointed positions are annually approved by the Board of Education.

Recommendation – – It is recommended the Board approve Kelly Watson as Minutes Clerk; Cheryl Duncan as Encumbrance Clerk; Vallerie Martin as Treasurer; Rise McCoy as Custodian of the Activity Fund; Don Sjoberg and Vallerie Martin as Co-Custodians of the Activity Fund.

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE ACTIVITY FUND RAISER/S FOR THE 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR.

Information – – By law all Activity Fund Raisers are to be approved by the board of education. Poteau School District Fund Raiser/s for the school year will be presented. More information will be provided in the meeting.

Recommendation – – The Board vote to approve the Poteau School District Fund Raiser/s for the 2021-2022 school year.

Item – – DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION ON THE REOPENING GUIDELINES.

Information – – A review of district guidelines is done monthly.

Recommendation – -The board approve any changes to the Reopening Guidelines.

Item – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE CHANGES TO THE EXTRA DUTY ASSIGNMENT LIST.

Information – The Choctaw Nation is funding a Youth Advisory Board sponsor as one of the district extra- duty assignments.

Recommendation – The extra duty be assigned to Misti Upton.

Item – BOARD TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE A LEASE-PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF A VOCATIONAL AGRICULTURE STOCK TRAILER.

Information – Proposals for the lease-purchase of a stock trailer have been received from four financial institutions. A recommendation will be made at the meeting.

NEW BUSINESS.

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT.

EXECUTIVE SESSION.

Proposed Executive Session to: (1.) Discuss, employ, re-employ/not employ, or table consideration on personnel for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years, to accept or not accept personnel resignation/s, and discuss the purchase of real estate set out below so the board can return to Open Session and vote to employ, re-employ/not employ, or table employment on personnel listed and accept or not accept resignation/s for positions listed. (25 O.S., Section 307 (B) (1) and (7).

Vote to convene into Executive Session.

Discuss the resignation(s) of the following employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda:

Dale Fox – PKMS Custodian

Discuss the employment of:

Sandy Hammon – Summer School Principal K-4

Sarah Reed – Summer School Assistant Principal K-4

Lori Hambrick – Summer School Secretary K-4

Kim Allison – Summer School Principal 5-12th

Justice Davis – Paraprofessional-UES

Berenice Sanjuan – Paraprofessional-UES

Karen Sexton – Special Services Teacher

Discuss re-employment of the following for school year

2022-2023:

Vallerie Martin, Director of Finance

Brenda Dalton, Director of Special Education

Kristie Smith, Primary Principal

Kelly Holton, Upper Elem. Principal

Bobbi Gillham, Middle School Principal

Joe Ballard, High School Principal

Shannon Warren, Primary Elem. Asst. Principal

Sandy Hamman, Upper Elem. Asst. Principal

Sarah Reed, Middle School Asst. Principal

Jennifer Lamb, 7th & 8th Grade Academic Center Principal

Eric Hackler, High School Asst. Principal

Dianna Warren, Director of Technology

Cindy Anson, Director of Child Nutrition

Todd Hackler, 7th/8th Grade Center Asst. Principal

Myrna Davis, Adult Education Director

Angel Barbee, Alternative Education Director

Monty Guthrie, Assistant Superintendent

Extra Duty assignment list.

Purchase of Real Estate

ACKNOWLEDGE THAT THE BOARD HAS RETURNED FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION TO OPEN SESSION.

Executive Session Compliance Statement by Board President.

VOTE TO APPROVE THE RESIGNATION(S) OF THE FOLLOWING EMPLOYEE(S) AND ANY RESIGNATIONS SUBMITTED SINCE THE POSTING OF THE AGENDA.

VOTE TO APPROVE THE EMPLOYMENT OF:

XVIII. VOTE TO APPROVE THE RE-EMPLOYMENT OF THE FOLLOWING FOR THE SCHOOL YEAR 2022-2023.

SCHOOL YEAR 2022-2023.

VOTE TO APPROVE THE EXTRA DUTY ASSIGNMENT LIST.

VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE.

Adjourn.

Public viewing access information:

https://zoom.us/j/2340211136?pwd=QXYyQWdBcU1HSzdVZUtqUjhSVlFhdz09

Meeting ID: 234-021-1136