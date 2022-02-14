Obituary for Eddie Smith

Eddie Neal Smith, 57, of Spiro was born Oct. 16, 1964 in Poteau to Buddy Eugene and Bette Ruth (Caudell) Smith and passed away Feb. 11, 2022 in Tulsa.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lovings Baptist Church with Brother Larry Stacy and Brother David Hardin officiating. Burial will follow in the Lovings Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Eddie was a logger. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Eddie loved the outdoors, especially gardening, and going to the casino. He enjoyed life to the fullest, was the life of the party, and loved to pester anyone. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Eddie will be deeply missed by everyone who loved and knew him.

He is survived by his companion, Karan “Soupie” Harper, of the home; one daughter Lacey McClain and husband Wes of Heavener; one son Richard “Bubba” Smith of Heavener; two bonus sons B.J. Harper and wife Brandi of Spiro, and Kelly Harper of Spiro; two sisters Carol Gonzalez and husband Venancio of Heavener, and Debbie Faulkenberry of Talihina; two brothers Tony Smith and wife Tina of Panama, and Jerry Smith and wife Diane of the Lovings community; nine grandchildren Emma, Cooper, Zane, Bella, Nevaeh and Israel McClain

Hallie, Brevon, and Braylin Harper; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Buddy Eugene and Bette Ruth Smith.

Pallbearers are Steve Tucker, Bucky McGee, Chris McGee, Luke McGee, and B.J. Harper.

Viewing is noon to 8:30 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday. The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.

To sign Eddie’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.