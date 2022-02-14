Memorial service planned for Cameron McBride

RED OAK – Memorial services for Cameron Dyer McBride, 21, of Red Oak, are 2 p.m. Saturday at the LeFlore Gymnasium with Nathan Adams officiating.

He passed away Feb. 7, 2022, and was born March 7, 2000 to Mike and Tina McBride in Fort Smith.

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents Dyer and Flossie Smith of Henryetta, William “Bill” and Dorothy Oglesby of Hitchita, Arelee and Betty Higgins of Gilmore, Raymond McBride of Kingmond, Arizona, Barbra McBride of California, and Bonnie Hopper of Oakhurst, California.

Cameron is survived by his parents; brother, Wyatt McBride, of Red Oak; Nana and Papa Floyd and Sharon Smith of Wister, Grandpa and Grandma Ron and Gail McBride, and Grandma Kay Smallwood all of Poteau.