LeFlore County weather 2-14-2022

Clear skies and a nice day are forecast again Monday in LeFlore County with temperatures well above average.

The high will be 70 degrees and a low of 41 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:05 a.m. Sunset is 6 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 14 are a high of 57, and low of 33.

Records for the date were a high of 78 in 1956. The record low was 14 in 1960.

On Feb. 14, 2021, the high was 17 with a low of 7.

Saturday’s high was 55. The low was 25.

