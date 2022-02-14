| logout
LeFlore County weather 2-14-2022
Clear skies and a nice day are forecast again Monday in LeFlore County with temperatures well above average.
The high will be 70 degrees and a low of 41 degrees.
Sunrise is 7:05 a.m. Sunset is 6 p.m.
Average temperatures for Feb. 14 are a high of 57, and low of 33.
Records for the date were a high of 78 in 1956. The record low was 14 in 1960.
On Feb. 14, 2021, the high was 17 with a low of 7.
Saturday’s high was 55. The low was 25.
