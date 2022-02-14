Commissioners approve lease agreement

By CRAIG HALL

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners approved a lease agreement and to dispose of equipment at Monday’s brief weekly meeting.

All three commissioners Cody Covey, Derwin Gist and Craig Olive were present.

After quickly going through the usual reports, the commissioners approved a lease agreement for a lease agreement for $115,664 on a new tractor between LeFlore County District #2, Welch State Bank and John Deere.

The commissioners also approved disposing of equipment for a tractor and mower for District #3.

The commissioners meet 9 a.m. every week Monday in the courthouse.

