Calendar of events 2-14-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Ed Davis

Funeral service for Redonia Kaye Bowers

Celebration of life service for Jaquetta Whitehead

Funeral service for Richard Blome

School board meetings

High school basketball: Westville at Heavener; Panama at Spiro; Pocola at Vian;

Tuesday

Funeral services for Joe B. Thornton

Funeral service for Eddie Smith

EOMC board meeting

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school basketball: Muldrow at Howe; Poteau at Keys.

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Heavener HUA and City Council meet 6 p.m.

High school basketball: Class B regional tournament at Moss–LeFlore girls vs. Caney 6:30 p.m.; at Kiowa–Whitesboro girls vs. Achille 6:30 p.m.; Class A regional at Konawa–Arkoma boys vs. Vanoss 8 p.m.; at Red Oak–Talihina boys vs. Webbers Falls 3 p.m.;

Friday

High school basketball:Class A and B regional tournaments; Class 4A district tournament: Tecumseh at Poteau; Class 3A district tournament Checotah at Heavener; Spiro at Morris; Class 2A district tournaments: Central at Pocola; Hulbert at Howe; Panama at Hartshorne.

Saturday

High school basketball: Class A and B area tournaments; Class 2A district tournament: Wister at Wilburton.