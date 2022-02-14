Calendar of events 2-14-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Redonia Kaye Bowers
Celebration of life service for Jaquetta Whitehead
Funeral service for Richard Blome
School board meetings
High school basketball: Westville at Heavener; Panama at Spiro; Pocola at Vian;
Tuesday
Funeral services for Joe B. Thornton
Funeral service for Eddie Smith
EOMC board meeting
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
High school basketball: Muldrow at Howe; Poteau at Keys.
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Heavener HUA and City Council meet 6 p.m.
High school basketball: Class B regional tournament at Moss–LeFlore girls vs. Caney 6:30 p.m.; at Kiowa–Whitesboro girls vs. Achille 6:30 p.m.; Class A regional at Konawa–Arkoma boys vs. Vanoss 8 p.m.; at Red Oak–Talihina boys vs. Webbers Falls 3 p.m.;
Friday
High school basketball:Class A and B regional tournaments; Class 4A district tournament: Tecumseh at Poteau; Class 3A district tournament Checotah at Heavener; Spiro at Morris; Class 2A district tournaments: Central at Pocola; Hulbert at Howe; Panama at Hartshorne.
Saturday
High school basketball: Class A and B area tournaments; Class 2A district tournament: Wister at Wilburton.