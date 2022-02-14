 Skip to content

Agenda for Heavener School Board 2-14-2022

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday at the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Opening flag salute.
  2. Invocation.
  3. Call meeting to order and record members present.
  4. Principals’ report—Diane Cox, Jeremy Dyer, Grand Ralls.
  5. Superintendent’s report and school board recognition—Ed Wilson.
  6. Consent agenda.
  7. Approve or disapprove Heavener Public Schools as the LEA for LeFlore County Special Education Cooperative for 2022-2023.
  8. Approve or disapprove Heavener Public Schools’ membership and Medicaid agreement with the LCSEC for 2022-2023.
  9. Approve or disapprove memorandum of understanding with the Choctaw Nation, Heavener Public Schools and Hodgen Public Schools for a summer school program during summer 2022.
  10. Approve or disapprove resignations as received by the superintendent.
  11. Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of temporary assistant football coach/high school teacher for 2022-2023 school year. 25 OS 307 (B)(1).
  12. Vote to convene in executive session.
  13. Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
  14. Approve or disapprove employment employment of temporary assistant football coach/high school teacher for 2022-2023 school year.
  15. New business.
  16. Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.
