Agenda for Heavener School Board 2-14-2022
The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday at the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street.
Here is the agenda:
- Opening flag salute.
- Invocation.
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- Principals’ report—Diane Cox, Jeremy Dyer, Grand Ralls.
- Superintendent’s report and school board recognition—Ed Wilson.
- Consent agenda.
- Approve or disapprove Heavener Public Schools as the LEA for LeFlore County Special Education Cooperative for 2022-2023.
- Approve or disapprove Heavener Public Schools’ membership and Medicaid agreement with the LCSEC for 2022-2023.
- Approve or disapprove memorandum of understanding with the Choctaw Nation, Heavener Public Schools and Hodgen Public Schools for a summer school program during summer 2022.
- Approve or disapprove resignations as received by the superintendent.
- Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of temporary assistant football coach/high school teacher for 2022-2023 school year. 25 OS 307 (B)(1).
- Vote to convene in executive session.
- Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
- Approve or disapprove employment employment of temporary assistant football coach/high school teacher for 2022-2023 school year.
- New business.
- Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.