Obituary for Edward Davis

Edward D. (Ed) Davis, 82, of Hodgen was born Aug. 28, 1939 in Big Creek to Ella Bee and Lola Edith (Warford) Davis. He lived a complete life and died peacefully in the home he built on the land he loved in Hodgen, Feb. 10, 2022.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday at the Hodgen First Baptist Church with Brother Joe Haydon Hall and Reverend Charles Caughern officiating. Interment will follow in the Hodgen Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Ed was a long-time resident of the area, a logger, a carpenter, and a farmer. He was a long-time member of Hodgen First Baptist Church. He loved working on his farm, spending time with his family and friends. Ed really enjoyed drinking coffee and visiting with friends at the Hodgen Tote-A-Poke and the Hontubby Store. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. Ed will be missed by all whom loved and knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Irene (McCurtain) Davis; his son, Kelvin D. Davis; dearest family friend, Janet Boggs; three sisters-in-law Phyllis (Donathan) Davis, Diane (Grace) Davis and Misty (McCurtain) Arterberry and husband Calvin; one brother-in- law Jack Kirby; nephews Tony Daniels, Merwyn Davis, Dwayne Davis, Aaron Ingle, Taylor Arterberry, Brandon Arterberry and Scott Maiden; nieces: Sharon (Davis) Clark, Vicki (Daniels) Schooley, Teri (Davis) Kirkland, Annette (Davis) Benson, Dedra Davis, Skyla Arterberry and Seandra (Kirby) Ramer; and numerous cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers Virgil and wife Nila (Dowell) Davis, Kenneth Davis and Bobby Davis; brothers-in-law, T.R. (Dude) and wife Judy (Bottoms) McCurtain, and Charles (Pete) Daniels; sister-in-law, Jimmie (McCurtain) Kirby; and two nieces Cassandra (Candi McCurtain) Maiden and Renee (Daniels) Dodd.

Pallbearers are Calvin Arterberry, Aaron Ingle, Merwyn Davis, Dwayne Davis, Josh York and Frank Earven.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Hodgen Cemetery fund c/o Judy Caughern Phipps, 47560 Caughern Lane, Heavener OK. 74937.

Viewing is 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.

To sign Ed’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.