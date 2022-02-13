Brackets out for districts

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has released brackets for the district tournaments for schools in Classes 2A-4A.

Class 4A Area III boys

Class 4A Area III girls

Class 3A Area II boys

Class 3A Area II girls

Class 2A Area II boys

Class 2A Area II girls

Class 2A Area III boys

Class 2A Area III girls

To purchase tickets for one of the games, fans will have two options.:

Cash purchase for $10 per ticket at the door. Online purchase at GoFan link on OSSAA website (Look for the class link).

Make sure to select the game you wish to attend.

Online purchases are $7 per ticket plus $1.35 processing fee per ticket.

Online tickets will be validated at the door upon entry.

The online option will be available starting Sunday, Feb. 13 at the link listed above.