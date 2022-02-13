| logout
Brackets out for districts
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has released brackets for the district tournaments for schools in Classes 2A-4A.
To purchase tickets for one of the games, fans will have two options.:
- Cash purchase for $10 per ticket at the door.
- Online purchase at GoFan link on OSSAA website (Look for the class link).
- Make sure to select the game you wish to attend.
- Online purchases are $7 per ticket plus $1.35 processing fee per ticket.
- Online tickets will be validated at the door upon entry.
- The online option will be available starting Sunday, Feb. 13 at the link listed above.
- Two Admission Gates will be set up. One gate will be for cash and passes, the other for online tickets.
- Only OSSAA Passes will be allowed.
- Children Kindergarten age or younger will be free admission.
- No Senior or Military Discounts. Per the OSSAA admission guidelines.
- No refunds will be given at the gate, all refunds must be made or pursued through the OSSAA organization
- Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.