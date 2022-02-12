LeFlore County sports scoreboard 2-11-2022

Boys

McCurtain 104, Bokoshe 33

Calvin 66, LeFlore 36

Panama 41, Wilburton 39

Pocola 58, Hartshorne 38

Stilwell 65, Poteau 41

Talihina 69, Gans 46

Spiro 41, Roland 31

Moyers 54, Whitesboro 43

Girls

Gore 44, Arkoma 34

Idabel 71, Howe 68

Pocola 68, Hartshorne 39

Stilwell 69, Poteau 35

Gans 39, Talihina 34

Roland 51, Spiro 37

