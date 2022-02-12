| logout
LeFlore County sports scoreboard 2-11-2022
Boys
McCurtain 104, Bokoshe 33
Calvin 66, LeFlore 36
Panama 41, Wilburton 39
Pocola 58, Hartshorne 38
Stilwell 65, Poteau 41
Talihina 69, Gans 46
Spiro 41, Roland 31
Moyers 54, Whitesboro 43
Girls
Gore 44, Arkoma 34
Idabel 71, Howe 68
Pocola 68, Hartshorne 39
Stilwell 69, Poteau 35
Gans 39, Talihina 34
Roland 51, Spiro 37
To add scores or make corrections, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.