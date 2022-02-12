Howe, Idabel split games

IDABEL – Howe and Idabel split a pair of basketball games here Friday night.

In the girls’ game, Idabel, ranked fourth in 3A, edged the top-ranked Class 2A Lady Lions, 71-68, before the Lions edged the Warriors, 65-64 in overtime.

Idabel’s girls improve to 19-2 while the Lady Lions are 17-5. Howe hosts Muldrow Tuesday before hosting Hulbert next week in the district tournament.

Boys

Braden Blake scored six of his seven points in overtime as the Lions, 13-8, outscored Idabel (4-14) by one point in overtime to get the win.

Howe trailed 45-42 heading into the fourth quarter before rallying to send the game into the extra session.

Ky Lynn led the Lions with 24 points. Jenson Coggins scored 14 and Kobe Wooten had 13.

Howe 69, Idabel 64.

HHS 7 15 22 16 7–65

IHS 6 19 20 13 6–64

Howe—Lynn 10 3-6 1 24; Martinez 0 0-0 1 0; Smith 1 0-0 3 2; Remy 0 0-0 2 0; Wooten 3 5-6 2 13; Blake 5 1-2 4 11; Coggins 5 4-6 3 14. TOTALS: 24 13-20 16 69.

Idabel—Hanks 3 0-2 2 6; K. Larry 3 0-0 4 6; Parks 1 0-0 0 3; Moore 3 3-4 2 9; Wright 2 2-4 4 7; Lopez 5 0-2 0 12; Johnson 1 2-2 4 4; N. Larry 3 2-2 5 8; S. Henderson 1 0-0 2 2; Neal 0 0-0 2 0. TOTALS: 22 9-16 25 64.