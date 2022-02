District tournament championship games for Saturday.

Class A boys

At Arkoma—Arkoma vs. Gore 8 p.m.

At Red Oak—Talihina vs. Red Oak 8 p.m.

Class B girls

At Calvin—LeFlore vs. Buffalo Valley 6:30 p.m.

At Whitesboro—Whitesboro vs. Moyers 6:30 p.m.

